Rajaka family Dubai Celebrates 10th Anniversary

UAE: It was an event full of zest and fervor for members of all ages of the Rajaka family.

The program started with Sri Ganesha Stuti sung by Smt Soumya and Miss Sharanya Bhaskar followed by a graceful welcome dance by Miss Saanvi Mohan.

Young kids of Rajaka family presented their talents in Mridangam, Solo dance, group dance and songs.

Ladies of Rajaka family too performed their beautiful group dance which was applauded by the audience.

Highlight of the program was a brilliant group dance with the fine blend of classical and cinematic by Teen girls of Rajaka family which was performed twice on audience’s demand.

An Audio-Visual presentation on Rajaka family’s journey and various socio-cultural activities in last 10 years displayed by Mokshith was visual treat for everyone.

Prakash Salian, presented Rajaka family’s annual accout briefing.

DJ Melwin and his orchestra enthralled the audience with melodious numbers from Bollywood, Kannada and Tulu movies.

Rajaka family felicitated Shwetha Amith for her sincere and dedicated service to the Rajaka family in last 10 years in conducting various events and choreographing all the dances of kids and ladies.

Sathish Fujairah, one of the senior members welcomed and systematically compered the event.

Dinesh Salian, president of Rajaka family delivered the Vote of thanks and urged all members to participate in the upcoming Rajaka events with the same spirit.

At the end, all members of the family performed traditional Pili and Baila dance together and expressed their individual brilliance.



