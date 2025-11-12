The Ocean Pearl Mangalore Hosts Grand Christmas Cake Mixing Ceremony at Navabharath Circle

Mangaluru: The Ocean Pearl, located at Navabharath Circle, Kodialbail, Mangaluru, hosted its annual Christmas Cake Mixing Ceremony on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 3:30 PM, officially heralding the beginning of the festive season. The event, a cherished tradition, was marked by an atmosphere of conviviality and the participation of distinguished guests, prominent business figures, and esteemed well-wishers.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of several notable personalities, including Mr. Sudheer Kumar Reddy, Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru City; Dr. Dilip G Naik, Pro Vice Chancellor, Manipal Academy; and Dr. Ronald Colaco, a renowned philanthropist. Also in attendance were Mr. Rohan Monteiro, Chairman of Rohan Corporation; Fr. Richard Coelho, Parish Priest of Paldane Church; and Mr. AK Rao, Chairman of Cashew Industries. Mr. Virendra Mohan Joshi, Senior Commandant & Chief Airport Security Officer, CISF, Mangalore International Airport, also lent his presence to the celebratory occasion.

The guest list further included Dr. Manjunath, Dr. Mario Bukelo, Senior Consultant; Dr. Santhosh Rai, Renowned Physician; Mr. Vinod Pinto, President of CREDAI Mangaluru; Mr. Pillai, Circle Head, Axis Bank; Mr. Krishna Hegde, MRPL; Ms. Eulalia D’Souza, Proprietor of Lia Travels; Ms. Sharon Pinto, representing the CREDAI Women’s Wing; Mr. Shyamsunder Bhat, Axis Bank; Mr. Gopinath, Commercial Manager, Adani, Mangalore Airport; Mr. Suman, Commercial Head, Mangalore Airport; Dr. Shisheer Shetty; Mr. Lakshman and family; and Mr. Vijay Kotian, Union Bank.

The cake mixing ceremony itself was a vibrant and fragrant affair. Guests enthusiastically participated in the age-old tradition of combining a rich mixture of dry fruits, nuts, spices, and spirits. This symbolic act is believed to usher in happiness, unity, and the spirit of Christmas.

The Ocean Pearl Mangalore, renowned for its commitment to exceptional hospitality and festive celebrations, organized the event. The hotel’s management and staff extended a warm welcome to all attendees, enhancing the joyous ambiance of the evening. This grand fruit mixing ceremony marks the commencement of the hotel’s Christmas festivities, which will encompass special menus, festive decorations, and a series of themed events throughout the season.

In a statement released during the event, the hotel’s management expressed its sincere gratitude to all the esteemed guests for their presence and ongoing support. The ceremony culminated in a delightful high tea and fellowship, leaving attendees with a sense of joyful anticipation for the Christmas season ahead.