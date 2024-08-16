The Shepherds’ International Academy Marks 78th Independence Day with Grand Celebration and Investiture Ceremony

Mangaluru: The Shepherds’ International Academy celebrated the 78th Independence Day with grandeur on August 15, 2024. The event, which also included the school’s annual investiture ceremony, was attended by distinguished guests Mr. Mohammad Iqbal, an ex-principal and active member of Scouts and Bulbul, and Ms. Leanne Rodrigues, a B.Arch graduate and part of NMS.

The day began with the hoisting of the national flag by Mr Mohammad Iqbal, alongside Chairman Ar. Mohammad Nisaar and trustees Mr Sajid AK and Mr S.M. Farook. The national anthem followed, setting a patriotic tone for the event.

The cultural program commenced with Ms Sheza from Grade 5 as the Master of Ceremonies. A prayer service led by Grade 4 students was followed by an inspiring address from Mr Mohammad Iqbal, who spoke on the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and the importance of safeguarding the nation’s hard-won independence. Ms Leanne Rodrigues then emphasized the nation’s ongoing progress since independence and the importance of civic responsibility.

Students showcased their talents through various cultural performances. Master Moidin Zayd of Grade 3 spoke about the importance of Independence Day, followed by a monologue by Grade 4 students depicting India’s freedom fighters. A skit by Grade 5 students brought the Quit India Movement to life, moving the audience. A patriotic group song by Grade 6 students added to the festive spirit.

Following the Independence Day celebrations, the investiture ceremony took place. Newly elected members of the student council were inducted, with badges and sashes presented by Principal Ms Lubna Banu, Chairman Ar. Nisaar Ahmed, and the chief guests. Head Boy Master Maaz Naushad and Head Girl Ms Amal Fathima Salim, along with other council members, took an oath to uphold the school’s values and serve their peers with dedication.

Chairman Ar. Nisaar Ahmed congratulated the new council members and urged them to lead with integrity and commitment. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Head Girl Ms Amal Fathima Salim.

The day’s celebrations not only honored India’s independence but also inspired a sense of leadership and responsibility among the students.