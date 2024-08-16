73 casualties in Yemen in ongoing conflict with US, Israel: Houthi leader

Aden: Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of Yemen’s Houthi group, revealed that 73 people have been killed and 181 injured since the beginning of their military operations against Israel in October 2023.

These operations, which the Houthis claim are “in support of the Palestinian people,” have escalated tensions in the region and drawn international attention, Xinhua news agency reported.

Al-Houthi’s statement, broadcast on the group’s Al-Masirah TV channel, detailed the toll of what they call the “Promised Victory” battle. This campaign has coincided with increased military activity in the Red Sea region, including attacks on vessels the Houthis claim are linked to Israel.

The Houthi leader also addressed recent US military actions in Yemen, stating that American fighter jets conducted 10 airstrikes this week alone. Eight of these strikes reportedly targeted the coastal province of Hodeidah on the Red Sea, with additional strikes in Hajjah province and Sanaa.

These US and British airstrikes, which began in January 2024, are in response to the Houthis’ naval attacks on shipping in the region.

In his speech, the leader of Yemen’s Houthi group reiterated threats to retaliate against Israel, particularly in response to recent events including the targeting of leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah.