The Shepherds Int’l Academy Celebrates 75th Republic Day

Mangaluru: The 75th Republic Day of India was joyously commemorated by The Shepherd’s International Academy, located in Attavar, Mangaluru on Friday, January 26. The occasion honored the adoption of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950, a pivotal moment in the Nation’s history. The Chairman of the school Ar. Mohammed Nissar presided over the flag hoisting ceremony, joined by esteemed guests including Gen. Secretary Mohammed Rizwan, Nazim SS from Attavar and Principal Lubna Banu.

The celebration featured a rich tapestry of cultural events, speeches, skits, and patriotic songs performed by the students, resonating with the fundamental principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in our constitution. Principal Lubna Banu emphasized the significance of Republic Day, marking India’s journey towards sovereignty, socialism, secularism, and democracy. Her motivational address inspired the students, fostering a sense of pride and responsibility.

Ms Zunaira Sharief And Ms Neelofer Sajid adeptly coordinated the event, ensuring its seamless execution and meaningful impact on the school community. The celebration served as a poignant reminder of India’s enduring democratic spirit and its commitment to progress and inclusivity.