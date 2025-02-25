Thefts Target MESCOM Staff Quarters in Udupi Following Police Quarters Incident

Udupi: In a troubling continuation of criminal activity within the city, a second theft has been reported at the MESCOM staff quarters, occurring on the night of February 24. This incident follows closely on the heels of a theft at the nearby police staff quarters, raising concerns about a potential pattern of targeted attacks on government employees’ residences.

The recent theft took place in the Kunjibettu area, affecting the homes of two MESCOM staff members, identified as Ganesh and Murugesh, as well as those of a neighboring railway junior engineer, Manish. According to preliminary reports, the intruders managed to access the residences while they were locked, absconding with various small items, including three watches and silver coins, valued collectively at approximately Rs 15,000.

Authorities suspect that an out-of-state gang is behind the recent spate of thefts, which have specifically targeted locked homes belonging to employees of government departments in Udupi. In light of these events, local police have dispatched a specialized team, including a canine squad and fingerprint experts, to conduct a thorough investigation at the crime scene.



