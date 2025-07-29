There is nothing wrong if Cong chief Kharge returns to state politics: G. Parameshwara

Bengaluru: Amid the leadership row within the ruling state unit of Congress, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara has stated that there was nothing wrong if the party’s national President, Mallikarjun Kharge, returns to state politics.

The statement has gained significance in the backdrop of Kharge expressing disappointment over being denied the Chief Minister’s post in 1999, despite working hard for five years and contributing significantly to bringing the Congress to power in the state.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday in Bengaluru, when asked about the growing demand from some leaders for Kharge to return to state politics, Parameshwara said, “There is nothing wrong in it. He holds a key decision-making position in our party. He is the one who decides who should be chosen as the Chief Minister. He is the AICC President. If he decides to return to state politics, no one should take it otherwise.”

When asked about Kharge’s recent remarks expressing disappointment over the denial of the CM’s post in 1999 and the BJP’s criticism of the statement, Parameshwara responded, “Those who are commenting on this issue have not yet reached the level Kharge is at today. He is a prominent leader in national politics, not just in our party. That must be taken into account.”

“It is not appropriate to make comments against him. Kharge is capable of holding any position. He has vast experience and has been active in politics for five decades. When he makes a statement, it should not be misinterpreted,” he added.

Regarding the Chief Minister’s one-on-one meetings with MLAs, Parameshwara said, “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will begin district-wise meetings with MLAs. The purpose is to allocate Rs 50 crore to each Assembly constituency. That’s one part. He will also collect feedback on various other matters, including the party organisation.”

“The CM and Deputy CM will speak to legislators. This is not new. Similar meetings were held in 2013, 2015, and 2018. I was the state Congress president then. The CM conducted these meetings at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office,” he recalled.

“We have completed half the term of our five-year period, so this is an important juncture. We can discuss what more needs to be done in the remaining period,” Parameshwara added.

When asked whether Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar will attend the meetings, Parameshwara said he didn’t have clarity on the matter. “He will likely be there. Some were saying he is affected by dengue. I assume he will attend,” he said.

When asked if these meetings were being conducted on the instructions of the party’s national President, Mallikarjun Kharge, Parameshwara responded, “There is nothing wrong with that.”