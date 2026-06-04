Those after power go with Shivakumar; those who want to strengthen party join me: K’taka Cong Chief Hariprasad

Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President B.K. Hariprasad said on Thursday that those seeking positions and power may align with Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, while those focused on strengthening the organisation are welcome to work with him in building the party structure.

He made the remarks while speaking to the media after meeting Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara in Bengaluru. The statements are likely to stir controversy.

“Whoever wants power, let them go behind D.K. Shivakumar. Whoever wants to organise and strengthen the party can come with me. Let us share responsibilities and move forward together. I will assure party workers of this and stand with them,” Hariprasad said.

He further said that party workers need not be concerned about organisational changes and that he would take responsibility for their welfare.

“Those who want to strengthen the party can come with us. Those who have worked at different levels in the government and organisation should join hands for strengthening the party,” he added.

Referring to the national leadership, Hariprasad said senior leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, have been working to strengthen the organisation.

“They are striving to build the party. If we want to strengthen their efforts, we should also come to the streets and participate in struggles,” he said.

Reiterating his earlier point, Hariprasad said there was no hidden meaning in his statement and that it should be understood in the context of organisational responsibilities.

“Whoever wants power and posts can go with D.K. Shivakumar. Whoever wants to strengthen the organisation and support the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge can come with me. There is no hidden meaning in this,” he clarified.

He added that the organisational work of the party would be taken forward in an expedited manner and assured party workers that he would stand by them in all situations.

The sources stated that the statements are intended towards former ministers who are indulged in intense lobbying for cabinet posts in the Shivakumar government.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara visited the Sadashivanagar residence of B.K. Hariprasad, who has been appointed as the new President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, and conveyed his congratulations.



