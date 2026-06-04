No confusion; portfolios likely to be finalised by evening, says K’taka Minister Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has indicated that ministerial allocations in the state government may be finalised by Thursday evening, while cautioning that media reports on the issue are speculative.

Priyank Kharge, son of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, while speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, said no final decision has been made so far regarding the distribution of portfolios.

“Ministerial allocations have not been made yet. Media reports are only speculation. The allocations have not been done. It may be decided by the evening as the Chief Minister has promised. Let us see,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of responsibility in public office, Kharge said every leader must treat any assigned role as an opportunity to serve the people.

“All should take up the responsibilities entrusted to them. No post is small or big. Whatever opportunity is given must be used to serve the people,” he said.

When asked whether he would be given the Home Ministry portfolio, he responded that the law and constitutional framework remain supreme irrespective of who holds any post.

“No matter who becomes the Home Minister, nothing can be done against the law. Everyone must function within the framework of the Constitution and law,” he said.

Defending the appointment of B.K. Hariprasad as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President, Kharge said Hariprasad is a disciplined and experienced party worker who has risen through the organisational ranks.

“He is a disciplined soldier of the party who began his journey in the Seva Dal and National Student Union of India (NSUI). His ideology aligns with Congress ideology. He has risen from the grassroots level and has served as a general secretary and in-charge of states from Gujarat to Assam,” he said.

Kharge added that Hariprasad’s extensive organisational experience across states, including Haryana and Karnataka, would help strengthen the party in Karnataka.

“It is a matter of joy that an ordinary worker has risen to this position. His elevation is a matter of pride for all of us. His experience will help organise and strengthen the party,” he said.

On internal party roles, Kharge noted that both Satish Jarkiholi and Hariprasad have expressed readiness to take up any responsibility assigned to them. He also dismissed reports of internal confusion, saying the media was unnecessarily speculating about leadership and organisational decisions.

“It is being said that there is confusion, but we are all ready to take up any responsibility given to us,” he added.

It may be noted that Satish Jarkiholi has on several occasions publicly expressed his interest in becoming the KPCC President.



