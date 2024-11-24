Thousands Join Udupi Diocese in Solemn Eucharistic Procession

Udupi: The Catholic Diocese of Udupi witnessed an impressive display of faith and devotion as thousands of Catholics from various parishes participated in a solemn Eucharistic procession on Sunday. The event commenced at Milagres Cathedral Kallianpur and concluded at Mount Rosary Church in Santhekatte, drawing a diverse crowd united in their spiritual journey.

The procession began with a sacred Mass commemorating ‘Christ the King,’ presided over by the Most Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi. In his heartfelt homily, Bishop Lobo emphasized the essential Christian principles of love and service. He urged the congregation to embody these values not just as beliefs but as actions, proclaiming that “the love we show should not be just a display but demonstrated through our actions.” He called upon the faithful to actively contribute to building the Kingdom of God through forgiveness and communal support.

Following the Mass, the Eucharistic procession traversed several significant locations, including Ozanum House and Goretti Hospital, culminating at the Mount Rosary Church Grounds. Leading the procession was a brass band, followed by cross-bearers and candle bearers, while the Bishop carried the Blessed Sacrament, beautifully adorned on a specially decorated vehicle. Participants filled the streets, their reverent demeanor complemented by hymns of praise, ensuring minimal disruption to the surrounding community.

Upon arrival at Mount Rosary Church, Rev. Dr. Jancil Alva of Milagres Cathedral provided a key homily, reinforcing the importance of the Eucharist in uniting the faithful with Jesus Christ. He drew on examples from both the Old and New Testaments to illustrate the significance of the Eucharist as a source of strength and hope. “In this sense,” he remarked, “the upcoming Jubilee Year in 2025 offers an opportunity to inspire renewed enthusiasm in our faith.”

Along with the faithful from 52 parishes of the Udupi Diocese, more than 60 priests and around 100 religious women participated in the procession.

Vicar General of Udupi Diocese Msgr. Ferdinand Gonsalves Chancellor Dr Roshan D’Souza, Dean of Karkala Deanery Fr Alban D’Souza, Dean of Udupi Deanery Fr Charles Menezes, Dean of Shirva Denary Fr Leslie D’Souza, parish priest of Mount Rosary Church Santekatte Fr Roque D’Sa, Assistant Priest Fr Oliver Nazreth, Milagres Cathedral Assistant priest Fr Pradeep Cardoza, Udupi Diocese PRO, Fr Denis D’Sa, Fr Cyrial Lobo, Fr Wilson D’Souza and other priests were present.

This remarkable turnout reflects the deep-rooted faith and commitment of the Udupi Diocese community, reinforcing the role of such traditions in fostering spiritual growth and unity among believers.