Incredible musical extravaganza ‘KCO Fiesta 2024’ hosted in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The spectacular musical event “Fiesta 2024” held at Abu Dhabi Country Club on Saturday, November 16, 2024, was one of the most awaited events of the year, following last year’s success, as the Konkani Cultural Organization (KCO) delivered the event, with fun and gaiety.

The event was musically empowered by all the talented singers and nationally acclaimed band A26, who have also performed internationally all over the world including, London, Denmark, Africa, Dubai, Poland, Abu Dhabi, and Muscat. The band has been successful in having the crowd mesmerized with their performance, including the Fiesta this year! A26 has played for +120 events year after year and has earned a reputation for exceptional musicianship!

The event showcased KCO’s organizational capabilities and expertise in putting together an entertaining event of unparalleled caliber. The efforts put in by KCO members paid off and the show was a remarkable success. The fusion of multilingual musical pieces and amazing dances was thoroughly entertaining and wonderful, attracting a houseful audience.

Claudia Lobo began the evening by invoking God’s blessings on the event, she implored Almighty’s blessings on the artists, performers, KCO members, and all the audience present.

Jason Correa the Entertainment Secretary introduced the charismatic and multitalented Master of Ceremonies Komal Jennifer D’souza – “the shoe hostess” to the audience. Komal, with her captivating smile & persona, took over the evening, in a very interactive manner involving the participation of the audience with entertaining spot games and humor. She held the programme together, ensuring the audience had an enjoyable time and bringing it to a successful finish.

The show began with a tint of surprise, as KCO introduced its welcome song, sung by Melwin Peris, Preema Rodrigues, Anitha D’Souza, Elrich D’Souza, and Vinay Lewis, and music by Ramiro Mascarenhas. The song beautifully reflected on the years of activities and services that were provided by KCO through the years and was appreciated by the audience.

The brilliant artists captured the hearts and minds of the audience with their unique musical talent and charm. The ambiance illuminated the dance floor with their capturing performances and sensational singing.

The first session led by Anitha D’Souza, Melwyn D’Souza, Sabita Mathias, Patson Periera, and Mohammed Naveed, attracted the audience to the floor with some popular and foot-tapping songs, Havn Tujem Tum Mhozo, Vengenth Dharu, Rajakumara, Uzwad Chundremacho, Suryachi Kirna and Tumse Milke (Hindi).

The highly acclaimed band A26 powered up the audience with their mesmerizing accompaniment and songs throughout the show. They became an instant hit over the sessions played throughout the event. Over the evening a strong rapport was seen developing between the audience and the band. The crowd had a rocking time on the floor swinging away to the tunes of A26.

The programme was split into three sessions providing balanced and wholesome entertainment.

In a brief Presidential address by Vivek Serrao, he thanked the sponsors, well-wishers, and audience profusely for their support. He specially mentioned the support of sponsors like Mr. Ronald Pinto, Mr. Michael D’Souza, Mr. Leo Rodrigues, Mr. Walter Almeida, Mr. Michael Moras, Mrs. Pramila Crasta, Mr. Martin Aranha and Mr. Benedict Pinto, most of whom were present at the event. He also stated that the funds raised through this event were utilized in UAE and India through KCO Trust®, Mangalore, established in the year 2000, for education, by providing scholarships to deserving students in various disciplines, medical assistance to Patients of Critical illness, Dialysis, Heart transplants, Brain and Liver Surgeries, Contribution to Several NGOs like, CEDDE-Child Care Cancer, White Doves, Jeevadaan, Snehasadan, Saanidhya and many more.

The sponsors, well-wishers, media personnel, and artists were introduced and felicitated during the programme. The entire Fiesta videography and photography was captured by Photoniel Photography and Broadway Media, who were also felicitated during the program.

The Jive dance contest was another special attraction of the night. The contest was won by Alwyn Menezes and Sangeeta Sabharwal in first place, the 2nd place was awarded to Gavin Lobo and Amanda Sequeira, and the 3rd place was presented to Lancy Fernandes & Susheela Fernandes. All winners were awarded with attractive prizes. Cyrila Sebastian, Julius Braganza, and Vinay Vas were the judges for the contest.

“Ocean Kids” dance troupe performed some excellent dance numbers that stirred a lot of interest and left the audience in awe.

A raffle draw was also held towards the later part of the show, where members won incredible prizes like Sony TV, Samsung mobile phone, gold coins, Gift Vouchers, and Perfumes! The event also had a sumptuous dinner buffet and concluded with the Baila dance session as the last set by A26.

The entire show was very well organized and meticulously planned under the able leadership of Vivek Serrao, the unity and solidarity among the KCO members was evident throughout the event. Jason Correa the Entertainment Secretary and the members succeeded in executing the event in an exemplary manner. Effective sound system, vibrant lighting, and stage effects by Broadway Events added color to the show.

The people who attended the show had a word of praise for KCO’s efforts in providing quality entertainment. It was indeed a job well done. The programme concluded with the traditional “Laudate” led by Komal D’Souza and all KCO members on stage.

The KCO team looks forward to a grander show next year as they gear up to celebrate 30 glorious years!