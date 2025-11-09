Thousands Run the Coast at the Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2025

MANGALORE, November 9, 2025: Mangalore witnessed an electrifying Sunday morning as runners from across India and beyond converged for the 4th edition of the Niveus Mangalore Marathon — the city’s biggest running event.

Organized by the Mangalore Runners Club (MRC), the marathon was held on November 9, 2025, starting from Mangala Stadium and tracing Mangalore’s breathtaking coastal route towards Thannirbhavi Beach. The event saw participation from over 6,000 runners, representing more than 20 Indian states and countries including Australia, Japan, Denmark, Nigeria, and a few others, reaffirming Mangalore’s growing reputation as a premier running destination.

A celebration of spirit, fitness, and community, the event featured six race categories — Full Marathon (42.195 km), 20 Miler (32 km), Half Marathon (21.1 km), 10K Run, 5K Run, and 2K Gammath Run — attracting elite athletes, amateur runners, and fitness enthusiasts of all ages.

The Full Marathon was flagged off at 4:15 a.m. by Johnson Paul Moyalan (76), a veteran runner from Kochi who, with this edition, has completed three full marathons at the Niveus Mangalore Marathon, along with Shashir Shetty, Chief Growth Officer, Niveus Solutions. The race saw 120 runners.

The 20 Miler, flagged off at 4:45 a.m. by Abhishek Hegde, Marketing Director, Niveus Solutions, saw participation from 150 runners.

The Half Marathon began at 5:15 a.m., flagged off by Sudheer Kumar Reddy IPS, Commissioner, Mangalore City Police, Suyog Shetty, CEO, Niveus Solutions, and Glen Hannigan, Senior Director of Artificial Intelligence, NTT Data Australia. The race saw 700 participants take on the challenge.

The 10K Run, flagged off at 6:00 a.m., featured 1,500 participants and was inaugurated by Ben Tulloch, Executive Managing Director, NTT Data Singapore, followed by JaveedYenepoyaand MishriaJaveed, Directors of Yenepoya School, Anthony Joseph, Associate Director, Yenepoya School, and Uzwal Rodney Menezes, Principal, Yenepoya School.

The 5K Run, the most popular category with nearly 3,000 runners, was flagged off at 7:15 a.m. by Brijesh Chowta, Hon. Member of Parliament, ACP Geeta Kulkarni, and Shipra Rai, Vice President – People Operations, Niveus Solutions.

The 2K Gammath Run, a fun community event, was flagged off at 8:00 a.m. by Najma Farooqi, ACP Traffic, and Luvlyn D’Souza, Director, Niveus Solutions.

Runners were treated to scenic sea views, cheer squads, and seamless on-route support, with hydration and fuel stations managed by dedicated volunteers. KMC Hospital provided medical support, while the Mangalore Police ensured a no-traffic route, and the Mangalore City Corporation facilitated excellent civic amenities.

At the finish line, participants received the much-awaited finisher medal, inspired by Pili Nalike (Tiger Dance) — Mangalore’s iconic folk art — symbolizing the city’s pride, energy, and resilience.

The finish arena at Mangala Stadium featured recovery zones with physiotherapy, cold plunge facilities, photo booths, ice cream treats, and a hearty breakfast, creating a perfect post-race celebration.

The event also supported a noble cause — partnering with Riya Foundation as the official charity partner, aiding initiatives for differently-abled individuals.

Winners – Full Marathon (Open Category)

Men’s Champion: Nazeem (Coonoor) – 2:42:15

Women’s Champion: Shreya M (Sullia) – 3:22:08

Suyog Shetty, CEO, Niveus Solutions, said:“The entire credit for this event’s success goes to the Mangalore Runners Club team for their tireless efforts. This is one of the biggest community events in Mangalore, executed flawlessly with immense support from the administration, police, and volunteers. With partners like NTT Data, we aim to make it even bigger in the years ahead.”

Brijesh Chowta, Member of Parliament, said: “Mangalore has immense potential to keep pace with the world. This marathon is a step towards unlocking that potential — an event that helps our community see what’s possible. My heartfelt thanks to the organizers for this incredible initiative.”

Vedavyas Kamath, MLA, Mangalore South, remarked: “I haven’t seen an event like this — it’s truly inspiring to see fitness, culture, and community come together in such a way.”

Joel D’Souza, President, Mangalore Runners Club, added: “What started as a small community initiative has grown into a movement that unites Mangalore through fitness. This event is completely organized by runners, and we feel proud of what we’ve achieved together.”

Mehwish Hussain, Race Director, said: “Each year, the Niveus Mangalore Marathon sets a new benchmark in quality and participation. Our focus remains on giving every runner an exceptional experience while showcasing Mangalore’s warmth and hospitality. Thank you to everyone for the overwhelming support.”

A Marathon That Moves a City

Beyond being a race, the Niveus Mangalore Marathon has become a movement — promoting health, tourism, and community spirit across coastal Karnataka. With its growing national and international appeal, it continues to put Mangalore on India’s running map.

As the sun rose over the Arabian Sea and runners crossed the finish line to the rhythm of traditional drums, one message resonated through the city —

Mangalore runs together, stronger than ever.