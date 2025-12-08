Three Arrested for MDMA Trafficking Near Talapady Border; Drugs Valued at Rs 2 Lakh Seized

Mangaluru: In a significant operation targeting drug trafficking, the Ullal Police apprehended three individuals on Monday near Thachchani, situated close to the Kerala–Karnataka border at Talapady. The arrested individuals are allegedly implicated in the sale of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), a prohibited narcotic substance.

The police operation resulted in the seizure of 42 grams of MDMA, estimated to be worth Rs 2 lakh, from the possession of the accused.

The individuals taken into custody have been identified as Abdul Rawoof, aged 30, a resident of Kolangere, Talapady in Ullal; Shareef, also known as Amin, aged 34, residing in Chembugudde near Thokkottu; and Niyaz, aged 24, from Sankesh House, Kinya village, who was purportedly present to procure the drug. Law enforcement authorities have indicated that another suspect, identified as Salaam from Bengre, Panambur, is currently at large and evading arrest.

A formal case has been registered against the arrested individuals at the Ullal Police Station under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. In addition to the MDMA, police have confiscated a Toyota Glanza vehicle allegedly used in the commission of the crime, three mobile phones, Rs 2,500 in cash, a weighing scale, and an assortment of zip-lock covers, suggesting intent for distribution and sale.

The Ullal Police are continuing their investigation to apprehend the absconding suspect and to further dismantle any potential drug trafficking network operating in the region.