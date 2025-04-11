Three Arrested in Mangaluru for Trafficking MDMA

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) police have apprehended three individuals in connection with the sale of the prohibited narcotic substance, MDMA, in the Surathkal area. The arrests were made on April 10, 2025, following credible intelligence indicating the suspects were operating a drug trafficking operation.

The accused, identified as Mohammed Aasif (24) of Deralakatte, Asgar Ali (31) of Mukka Surathkal, and Mohammed Rasheem (24) of Surathkal Krishnapura, were found in possession of 10 grams of MDMA. Authorities believe the substance was procured in Bengaluru and transported to Mangaluru via parcel service on a private bus.

The arrests were made along the Mukka-Malemar Beach road where the suspects were allegedly distributing the MDMA to the public and students within Mangaluru city. In addition to the MDMA, valued at approximately Rs 1 lakh, police seized Rs 4,000 in cash, four mobile phones, and a Toyota Innova car bearing registration number KA-31-N-6311. The total value of the seized assets is estimated at Rs 9,24,000.

According to police reports, the accused were transporting the MDMA with the intent to generate illicit profits through its sale. Law enforcement officials suspect the involvement of additional individuals in this narcotics distribution network and have initiated efforts to identify and apprehend further suspects. The investigation suggests the accused were motivated by the desire to maintain a lavish lifestyle through drug trafficking.

Authorities have confirmed that Mohammed Aasif has prior criminal charges, including two registered cases at the Surathkal police station related to drug trafficking and assault.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of CCB unit ACP Manoj Kumar Naik, and led by Police Inspector Rafiq K M, along with PSI Sharannappa Bhandari and the CCB staff. A case has been registered at the Surathkal police station, and investigations are ongoing.