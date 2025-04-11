Missing Auto-Rickshaw Driver Found Dead in Kasaragod; Murder Suspected

Mangaluru: The body of Mohammed Sharif, a missing auto-rickshaw driver from Mulki Kolnadu KS Rao Nagar, has been discovered in an abandoned well in Kunja Thuru Padavu, located within the Manjeshwar police station limits of Kasaragod district. Mr. Sharif had been missing since April 9, 2025. The circumstances surrounding his death have prompted a full investigation by the Manjeshwar police, who are treating the case as a potential murder.

Mr. Sharif, known for commencing his daily work around 10:30 AM, was last seen departing his residence on April 9th in his auto-rickshaw bearing registration number KA19AE 2658. He customarily parked his vehicle at Kottara Chowki in Mangaluru to operate as a driver. When he failed to return home that evening, a missing person report (32/2025) was promptly filed at the Mulki police station.

Following the filing of the report, authorities initiated a search operation. On the day before the discovery of the body, Vinay Chandran of the Manjeshwar police contacted Mulki police to report the finding of Mr. Sharif’s auto-rickshaw in Kunja Thuru Padavu. A subsequent search of the area led to the discovery of his body in a nearby disused well.

The Manjeshwar police have registered a First Information Report (FIR No. 328/25) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and are currently undertaking a comprehensive investigation into the incident. Mr. Sharif’s son, Naushad, has expressed strong concerns that his father was murdered. Law enforcement officials are taking these allegations with utmost seriousness and are diligently pursuing all available leads to ascertain the cause of death and to determine whether foul play was a factor.



