Three-Day Fruit and Flower Exhibition Set to Grace Udupi from January 25-27

Udupi: The picturesque district of Udupi is gearing up to host a vibrant Fruit and Flower Exhibition that promises to be a visual feast for visitors. Jointly organized by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat, and the Department of Horticulture, the exhibition will be held at the Flower Auction Center (Raitha Seva Kendra) premises in Shivalli from January 25 to 27, 2025.

In an event marking the launch of this much-anticipated exhibition, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K. Vidya Kumari convened a press conference on Thursday at the office of the Flower Auction Center. During the conference, she unveiled the inaugural details, highlighting that the event will be officially inaugurated on January 25, 2025, at 9:30 AM by Lakshmi R. Hebbalkar, the Hon’ble Minister for Women and Child Development, Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, and in-charge Minister for Udupi District from the Government of Karnataka. The function will be presided over by Yashpal V. Suvarna, the local Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Udupi, with participation expected from various Members of Parliament, Legislative Assembly members, and other dignitaries.

The exhibition is poised to showcase an impressive array of approximately 7,000 flowering plants across 23 distinct varieties, including popular species such as Petunia, Celosia, Salvia, Chrysanthemum, Rose, China Aster, Marigold, and Torenia, among others. Dr. K. Vidya Kumari emphasized the exhibition’s intent to not only display floral beauty but to celebrate the rich agricultural heritage of the region.

Key attractions of the exhibition are set to include:

Artistic Floral Creations: A stunning display incorporating around 125,000 flowers, including roses, chrysanthemums, orchids, and lilies, arranged in intricate artistic forms.

State Government Initiatives: An informative display highlighting the Karnataka government’s five guarantees—Anna Bhagya, Griha Lakshmi, Griha Jyothi, Shakti, and Yuva Nidhi—illustrating the state’s commitment to welfare and empowerment.

Karnataka in Bloom: A floral replica representing Karnataka, symbolizing the state’s progress and diversity through horticultural artistry.

Selfie Zone: A creatively designed area featuring floral installations where visitors can capture memorable moments.

Ornamental Displays: An exhibition featuring various ornamental plants, flowerpots, and air-potted plants catering to gardening enthusiasts.

Model Kitchen Garden: A practical display showcasing a variety of vegetables, promoting sustainable gardening practices among attendees.

Educational Seminars: Scheduled seminars on kitchen gardening and terrace gardening on January 25 and 26, aimed at educating attendees on sustainable agricultural practices.

Departmental Stalls: Various departments, including agriculture, fisheries, and animal husbandry, will set up informative stalls to showcase their projects and products.

Nursery Plant Sales: A dedicated outlet will offer nursery plants for sale, encouraging attendees to enrich their home gardens while contributing to local agriculture.

Special Exhibition: Highlighting unique produce, the exhibition will include a special section dedicated to extraordinary fruits, vegetables, and flowers cultivated by farmers in the Udupi district.

The exhibition will be open to the public daily from 10 AM to 8 PM, allowing ample opportunity for individuals and families to explore the myriad displays. District Collector Dr. K. Vidya Kumari has extended an invitation to farmers, students, and the general public, urging them to visit the exhibition and take advantage of the wealth of knowledge and beauty it has to offer.

The Fruit and Flower Exhibition in Udupi is not only an opportunity to appreciate the splendor of nature but serves as a vibrant platform for promoting agricultural practices, enhancing community engagement, and celebrating local horticultural diversity. As preparations continue to unfold, stakeholders are optimistic that the event will attract visitors from across the region, fostering a deeper appreciation for horticulture and its benefits to society.