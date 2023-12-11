Three Days Event Synergia-2023 Valedictory Ceremony

Mangaluru: Bridging Minds and Recognizing Excellence Synergia 2023, is an event that encapsulates innovation, collaboration, and academic prowess, concluded on 9th Dec, 2023 with a spectacular Valedictory Ceremony. The ceremony brought together prominent figures from the industry and academia, setting the stage for a thoughtful panel discussion and the felicitation of outstanding projects.

Chief Guest – Mr. Vikas Gadi, Director R&D, Hardware Analytics – SLM, Synopsys Inc., and Guest of Honour – Murali Manohar, Managing Director, India Subcontinent – Infor, graced the occasion, along with Dr. Manjappa S, Director-R&D and Consultancy; Dr. S S Injaganeri, Principal; Johnson Tellis, Trustee and CEO; Dr. Prashanth Rao, HoD-Dept. of Basic Science and Prajwal P, Synergia Student Coordinator. The highlight of the ceremony was a compelling panel discussion on “AI Vs. Acquired Intelligence,” where experts delved into the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence and its relationship with traditional knowledge acquisition.

Ms. Kanchana K V, CEO-NICE Org; Anjan Biswas, India Innovation Lead at Amdocs and Murali Manohar were the Panelists, Moderated by Johnson Tellis. Following the enlightening discussion, the event transitioned to the much-anticipated prize distribution ceremony. Exceptional projects showcased, and competitions conducted during Synergia 2023 were recognized and celebrated, underlining the institution’s commitment to fostering innovation and academic excellence. Synergia has united over 6000+ students from 200+ institutions, showcasing their intellect and innovative abilities across 15+ events.

This mega event has been a testament to the power of collaboration and the potential that lies at the intersection of various disciplines. It is with great anticipation and vision that we set the dates for the next chapter of this incredible journey. Mark your calendars for Synergia 2024 as we unfold its canvas of innovation and creativity on the 7th, 8th, and 9th of November 2024.



