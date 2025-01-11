Three dead, five injured in mosque stampede in Syria’s capital

Damascus: Three women died and five children suffered severe fractures and bruises on Friday in a stampede at the Umayyad Mosque in the Syrian capital Damascus while attempting to get free meals in a charitable activity, according to the Syrian Civil Defence.

The incident occurred during a banquet promoted by a well-known chef, Abu Omari al-Dimashqi, who had invited the public to a free meal in the yard of the historic mosque in the Old City of Damascus.

Local sources and eyewitnesses said large crowds flocked into the mosque’s courtyard and nearby areas amid an apparent shortage of crowd control measures, leading to chaotic scenes.

Security personnel arrived at the scene, closing off roads to manage the influx of attendees, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Umayyad Mosque, one of the most iconic landmarks of Damascus, typically hosts religious and cultural events. Large-scale public gatherings are rarely held there and usually require prior coordination with local officials.

The city’s security and public service structures are still adjusting after the recent political upheaval, following the abrupt end of the previous Syrian government in December of last year.