Three Engineering Students Drown in Surathkal

Mangaluru: A tragic incident occurred at Surathkal beach on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of three engineering students. The victims, identified as Manjunath, Shivakumar, and Satyavelu were students of AMC Engineering College in Bengaluru.

The four friends, including a survivor, Parameshwar had traveled from Bengaluru to Mangaluru on Tuesday night. After checking into a hotel, they visited Surathkal beach on Wednesday afternoon. While playing in the sea, the four friends were swept away by strong currents. Local fishermen rescued Parameshwar, but unfortunately, the other three friends drowned.

The bodies of the deceased were recovered and shifted to a private hospital in the city. The Surathkal police have registered a case. Further investigation is underway.