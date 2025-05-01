Three from TN killed in Chitradurga as car hits road divider after tyre burst

Chitradurga: In a tragic road accident on Thursday, three persons from Tamil Nadu were killed and six others sustained injuries near Katral village in Karnataka’s Chitradurga taluk.

One person died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. The deceased have been identified as 31-year-old Sharavana, 28-year-old Arjun, and 29-year-old Senthil.

According to police, the accident occurred when the Innova car in which the victims were travelling hit a road divider. Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver lost control of the vehicle after a tyre burst. Police suspect that overspeeding and negligent driving contributed to the tragedy.

One of the deceased, Arjun, was reportedly employed with the Tamil Nadu Police Department.

The victims were on a trip to Goa with friends. Six others travelling in the same vehicle — Salman, Naveen, Gokul, Senthil Kumar, Ramesh, and Gowtham — suffered injuries and have been admitted to a hospital.

Further details are awaited. The Chitradurga Rural Police have registered a case and taken up the investigation. The bodies have been shifted to the Chitradurga District Hospital for post-mortem. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

Earlier, a 19-year-old mechanic was tossed in the air after a tyre burst in a roadside repair shop in Karnataka’s Udupi district. The mechanic suffered a fracture in his arm. The video has gone viral.

A 26-year-old IPS probationary in Karnataka died in a road accident when he was heading to report for work in Hassan on December 3, 2024. Harsh Bardhan, a native of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, was with the Karnataka cadre of the IPS and son of a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). The tragedy reportedly occurred due to a tyre blast.

On January 15, 2023, a 28-year-old woman was killed and five of her relatives, including two kids, sustained injuries after their car hit a median following a tyre burst on Mysuru road near Ramanagar city, located close to Bengaluru.



