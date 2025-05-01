Labour Day and Med-Onco Ward Inaugurated with Festal Spirit at FMCI

Mangaluru: Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) observed International Labour Day with solemnity and joy on May 1. The organisation commemorated the contributions of every worker through a festive celebration and the inauguration of a newly renovated Medical Oncology ward and Palliative Care Centre at the Father Muller Medical College Hospital.

Rooted in the Catholic tradition of the Feast of St Joseph the Worker, the day began with a festal Mass at 7:30 AM in the St Joseph Chapel. Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore and President of FMCI was the main celebrant, joined by the priests of the institution’s management in co-celebration. The bishop’s homily reflected on the dignity of labour and the divine calling embedded in honest work. He emphasized the value of working not only for sustenance but for the well-being of one’s family and the betterment of society, drawing inspiration from St Joseph, the humble carpenter and earthly guardian of Jesus.

Following the Mass, a blessing and inauguration ceremony of the renovated Medical Oncology , Radiation ward and Palliative Care Centre was held at the hospital. Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of FMCI, extended a warm welcome, expressing gratitude for God’s providence and for the collaborative efforts that made the renovation possible.

Bishop Saldanha led the ribbon-cutting and blessed the new facilities with Easter water, invoking God’s grace on all who would enter. In his address, he lauded the selfless service of the hospital’s doctors and nurses, who embody the institution’s motto, “Heal and Comfort.” He acknowledged the fear that surrounds the word “cancer” but affirmed the healing presence of God manifested through the dedicated caregiving team at Father Muller, who brings peace and dignity to the suffering.

The event was compered by Sr Nancy Priya Mathias, and a vote of thanks was delivered by Professor Dr Nichitha of the Department of Medical Oncology.

Present on the occasion were Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director Designate of FMCI; Rev. Fr Ajith Menezes, Administrator of FMMC, FMCOAHS, and FMCOP; Rev. Fr George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator of FMMCH; along with members of the Governing Board, Management Committee, advisors, faculty, and staff.

The day marked not just a celebration of work, but a renewed commitment to compassionate care — a hallmark of the legacy that Father Muller Charitable Institutions continue to uphold.