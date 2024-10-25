Three hotels in Tirupati receive bomb threat

Tirupati: Three hotels in the temple town of Tirupati received bomb threats via emails which turned out to be hoaxes.

Police pressed sniffer dogs and bomb disposal squads into service after three private hotels received the bomb threats through emails.

The hotels in Leela Mahal, Kapila Theertham and Alipiri areas received the email on Thursday evening, police said.

“Pak ISI to activate Improvised EDs in listed hotels, Evacuated by 11PM! TN CM involved,” read the email received by the hotel.

The email mentions that due to the recent arrest of Jaffer Sadiq of DMK, “international pressure” has mounted.

Jaffer Sadiq, a former member of Tamil Nadu’s ruling party DMK. He was arrested in February this year, by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on charges of smuggling narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. The email also links Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to the case.

“Thus, such blasts (sic) in schools are necessary to divert attention away from M. K. Stalin family’s involvement in the case,” added the email.

Police rushed to the hotels after being informed about the threatening email. They with the help of sniffer dogs conducted a thorough search at all three hotels but found nothing suspicious.

The police were investigating to find the source of the threats.

Srinivasulu, the Station House Officer of Tirupati East Police Station said they have registered a First Information Report (FIR). He said the police were investigating the case from various angles. “We are making efforts to trace the person who sent the email,” Srinivasulu stated.

Tirupati district borders neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Police said there was no need for any panic over the bomb threats. However, police remained alert to prevent any untoward incident.

Thousands of devotees from various parts of the country arrive in Tirupati every day to visit Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple atop Tirumala Hills near here.