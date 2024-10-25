Woman and Lover Arrested for Allegedly Killing Husband in Ajekar

Karkala: Authorities are investigating a shocking case in Marne village where a woman, Pratima, and her alleged lover, Dilip from Hergaon, have been arrested for the murder of her husband, Balakrishna, aged 44. The couple is accused of poisoning and suffocating Balakrishna, who died under suspicious circumstances on the morning of April 20.

Balakrishna was admitted to Karkala Rotary Hospital approximately 25 days prior, suffering from a fever and later diagnosed with jaundice. Despite undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Manipal, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru, his condition failed to improve. Following his return home on April 19, he passed away less than 24 hours later.

During the investigation, authorities revealed that tensions arose from Balakrishna’s opposition to Pratima’s relationship with Dilip. In a confession, Pratima detailed the chilling circumstances leading to her husband’s death, claiming that she poisoned his food with a substance provided by Dilip. High on this alleged plan, she recounted that at approximately 1:30 a.m. on April 20, Dilip arrived at their home, and together they purportedly suffocated Balakrishna using a bedsheet.

The Ajekar Police Station has registered a case and is conducting further inquiries into the matter.



