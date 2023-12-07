Three injured after speeding truck jumps divider and hits vehicles in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: A 25-year-old truck driver was arrested after his vehicle jumped a divider and hit vehicles on the opposite lane in Mulki, Dakshina Kannada District.

The Mulki police, who arrested Manjunath, found him to be drunk.

Manjunath’s vehicle with registration number KA19AC3423 hit an autorickshaw and a bike after jumping the divider. Sangappa, who was riding the bike to take his daughter to a bus stand, suffered serious injuries. His daughter Savitha was also injured.

Autorickshaw driver Dharmendra suffered minor injuries. Traffic head constable Geetha Satish, who was on duty in the area suffered minor injuries after the vehicle hit her.

A visual of the truck jumping the divider and entering the opposite lane was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area. People sitting at the bus stand in Mulki were seen running to escape from the vehicle hitting them after it jumped the divider.