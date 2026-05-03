Three injured as armed robbers storm jewellery showroom in Telangana

Hyderabad: Three employees of a jewellery showroom were injured when armed robbers, in a brazen heist, struck the shop in Telangana’s Karimnagar city on Sunday.

Five unidentified gunmen stormed the PMJ Jewellery showroom in the Jyothinagar area of the city, opened fire on staff, and fled with valuables.

The daylight robbery triggered panic..

Police launched a massive hunt for the robbers.

Posing as customers, a group of five assailants entered the high-end jewellery store. While looking at jewellery shown by the sales staff, they pulled out firearms and began firing to create panic and prevent resistance.

Four staff members sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to a nearby private hospital for emergency treatment.

After opening fire, the robbers looted display counters, stuffing jewellery into bags before escaping.

CCTV footage shows five assailants, two of them wearing caps, holding weapons and ordering employees, including a security guard, to kneel down and raise their hands.

Frightened employees, including two women, were seen obeying the orders of the robbers. One of the assailants blindfolded the security guard before the escape. None of the offenders was masked.

Hearing the gunshots, local residents and neighbouring shopkeepers alerted the police. Task Force teams rushed and cordoned off the area.

Senior police officials visited the jewellery shop and initiated a preliminary investigation.

The investigators collected clues from the scene of the offence. Forensic teams were also deployed to collect evidence.

Investigators were analysing the CCTV footage to identify the suspects and trace their escape route.

A massive manhunt has been launched across the city and outskirts, with checkpoints set up at key exit points to intercept the gang.

Details regarding the value of the stolen property are expected after the store management completes an inventory.

Police Commissioner Ghouse Alam visited the shop. He constituted special teams to track down the robbers.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar also visited the showroom. He said he was in the same area just minutes before the incident.

Sanjay Kumar, who is MP from Karimnagar, said the incident occurred a few metres away from his office. Five armed men entered the shop posing as customers, asked to see gold ornaments, and then attempted a robbery at gunpoint.

“When the staff resisted, they opened fire, injuring the sales manager and other employees. As per the doctors, there is no immediate threat to their lives. They are being shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment,” the MoS posted on X.

He spoke to the injured staff and police officials to understand the sequence of events. “Karimnagar Police have acted promptly. A full-scale manhunt is underway under the supervision of the Police Commissioner. CCTV footage is being thoroughly analysed and all leads are being pursued. I assure people of Karimnagar that those responsible will be identified and brought to justice at the earliest,” he said.