Spread the love



















Three Jobs Youngsters Can Do Online

COVID-19 has been horrible for so many people in so many areas of the world, but one place that the pandemic has cut hard is in India.

A report found that over six million Indian youth people may lose their employment. That’s a youth unemployment rate of 32.5%, which means that nearly a third of youngsters will be looking for work in a job market that’s been decimated.

India has the second-largest online market in the world, according to Statista. By 2023, it’s estimated that there’ll be 650 internet users in the country, which currently has a penetration of around 50%.

If you have access to a computer and a reliable internet connection, there are a number of roles that you can carry out that might surprise you.

As the physical job market has shrunk, there can be employment found in a virtual sense. Here are three jobs youngsters can do online.

Copywriting

There are thousands of words written across thousands of websites and somebody has to create those. Companies from across the globe are on the hunt for freelance solutions to problems that occur infrequently enough for them to hire permanent staff.

Websites like Upwork or Fiverr have been built and developed to help facilitate this gig-economy – and they are incredibly popular. A 2016 study showed that most of Fiverr’s traffic came from India, and while that data is a little bit old, we can safely assume that the demand for virtual jobs hasn’t gone down.

20% of Upwork’s traffic came from India, according to Alexa. These are huge markets, and budding freelancers should seriously consider checking out their options in these two places.

Working in an online casino

There are plenty of gambling houses that are looking for people to work in their live casino. This might seem like a bit of a surprise, but these live casinos need people to work as croupiers.

Croupiers are the dealers, and they are required for games like blackjack or roulette. Lockdown has hit casinos pretty hard too – Holland Casinos turnover fell by over 50% for the first half of 2020.

They’re trying everything to keep players and recreate the atmosphere of bricks and mortar casino, which means recruiting more croupiers to work from the safety of their own home on their table games.

Become a customer service agent

The traditional idea of a customer service agent is one of a person sitting inside a grey building, surrounded by hundreds of other staff, in a human representation of a factory farm.

Now the tide is turning towards working from home. Indian call centres have had to adjust to this new normal.

Business is adapting to these new requirements, and are helping out their workers by renting laptops and installing WiFi so they can work from home.

India is still the world’s call centre capital, so if you’re struggling for work but have a decent internet connection and the patience of a saint, consider giving customer service work a go.