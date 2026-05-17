Three killed as onion-laden pickup truck overturns in MP’s Dewas

Bhopal/Dewas: At least three labourers were killed and two others seriously injured in a road accident in the Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh, said officials on Sunday.

The accident occurred around 12:30 a.m.- 1.00 a.m. near the Berkhedi crossing, close to Chaubaradhara, within the jurisdiction of the Pipalrava police station, when a mini truck laden with a heavy cargo of onions overturned. The truck was en route from the Gandharvapuri area towards Chaubaradhara when the driver reportedly lost control of the speeding vehicle at a sharp turn, causing it to overturn.

Five labourers were travelling on top of the onion sacks when the vehicle flipped over, police officials said.

Preliminary police investigations suggest that the driver may have dozed off at the wheel, leading to the sudden loss of control at high speed.

The impact of the crash left the victims trapped under the vehicle and the scattered cargo. Upon receiving information about the crash, teams from the Pipalrava police station rushed to the site.

With the active assistance of local villagers, emergency responders managed to extricate the victims from the wreckage. They were immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sonkachh town.

Following a thorough medical examination, doctors of the Sonkachh Civil Hospital officially declared three of the labourers dead on arrival.

The deceased individuals have been identified as Omprakash Malviya, Akash Bagania, and Vijay Malviya. Police officials confirmed that all three victims were residents of Balon village.

The two other individuals who sustained severe injuries in the accident were identified as the driver and the cleaner of the mini truck. They are currently undergoing intensive medical treatment at a private healthcare facility in Sonkachh.

The Pipalrava police have registered a case and initiated a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the exact sequence of events that led to the accident. A post-mortem examination of the deceased is being conducted, and authorities are working to clear the highway to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.