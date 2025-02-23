Three killed as SUV crashes into parked truck in Bihar’s Kaimur

Patna: Three people were killed when a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) rammed into a parked container truck in Bihar’s Kaimur district on Sunday morning.

Three people were injured in the incident that occurred at Chilbili village under the jurisdiction of the Kudra police station area, Kaimur around 6 a.m.

The victims, natives of Jamui and Lakhisarai districts, were returning from Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj when the incident occurred.

All the deceased were occupants of the SUV and the incident was caused due to the vehicle’s high speed.

A passenger, who was ejected from the vehicle, lost his life on the spot.

Kudra SHO told IANS that two persons lost their lives on the spot while one other succumbed at Kudra Primary Health Centre (PHC).

SHO, Kudra Police Station said, “We have rescued all injured persons and admitted them for treatment. The critically injured have been referred to Bhabhua Sadar Hospital.”

The deceased have been identified as Rajit Khan (55) of Sikri village, Sudha Devi (35), of Sikri village, Jamui and an unidentified woman from Etah village, Lakhisarai. The critically injured persons were identified as Kaishar Alam and Veena Devi and were referred to Bhabhua Sadar Hospital. Soni Kumari, who sustained injuries, was under treatment at PHC Kudra.

Shahil Raj, PHC Kudra, said: “Kaishar Alam and Veena Devi suffered critical injuries and were referred to Sadar Hospital Bhabhua, while Soni Kumari is still admitted at our hospital.”

Authorities are investigating the accident. Drivers are urged to remain cautious on highways to prevent such incidents.

On Saturday, six persons were killed after the vehicle crashed with the stationed truck in Bihar’s Bhojpur district.

The deceased hailed from Patna and were returning from Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj.