PM Modi, Meloni stand tall against deception, truth will prevail: TN BJP

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson and senior leader ANS Prasad said global leaders Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Georgia Meloni stand tall against deception and truth will prevail.

His remarks came after Meloni slammed the ‘Global Leftist Liberal Network’ for their hypocrisy in criticising conservative leaders while praising left-wing leaders who undermine democracy.

“When Bill Clinton and Tony Blair created the global leftist liberal network in the 90s, they were called statesmen. Today, when Trump, Meloni, Milei or maybe Modi talk, they are called a threat to democracy. This is the Left’s double standard,” Meloni said.

In a statement, he said Prime Minister Modi and his Italian counterpart Meloni stand tall as beacons of hope and integrity.

He also said these leaders’ commitment to conservative values, freedom, and national security has inspired a new generation of leaders and citizens.

Prasad said that Meloni’s speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC 2025) highlighted the strength and determination of conservative leaders worldwide.

Meloni praised PM Modi, US President Donald Trump, and Argentinian President Javier Milei for their unwavering commitment to their values and people, the BJP leader said.

The BJP leader in the statement shared that Meloni had said that while Bill Clinton and Tony Blair were hailed as statesmen for creating a global liberal network, leaders like Trump, Modi, and herself are accused of endangering democracy.

The Tamil Nadu BJP leader said, “Meloni’s success, along with that of PM Modi and Trump, demonstrates that people will no longer tolerate deceit and will instead choose leaders who embody honesty and transparency.”

He said that the electoral victories of PM Modi and Meloni serve as a reminder that truth will always prevail, and leaders who uphold integrity and honesty will ultimately emerge victorious.

He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s attempts to “undermine” India’s unity and integrity have earned him criticism, and it’s time for him to strive to become a proud and honest Indian, a true patriot who values the country’s interests and well-being.

The BJP senior leader said that as the world navigates complex challenges, leaders like PM Modi and Meloni are shining examples of what it means to be a true politician.