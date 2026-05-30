Three killed as two motorcycles collide in Bihar’s Madhubani

Patna: Three people were killed, and two others were seriously injured after two motorcycles collided head-on in Bihar’s Madhubani district on Saturday.

The devastating accident, which took place near Ganesh Chowk in Padma Panchayat under the Ladaniya Police Station area of the district, has cast a pall of gloom over the border region and left the affected families in deep mourning.

According to Ladaniya Station House Officer (SHO) Anup Kumar, the accident occurred when two motorcycles travelling at high speed lost control and crashed into each other near Ganesh Chowk.

The impact of the collision was so severe that all three riders died on the spot.

One of the deceased was identified as Sachin Kumar Kamat, who was travelling from Kumarkhat towards Jaynagar at the time of the accident.

The other motorcycle was carrying a couple, identified as Rajan Nadaf and his wife, Rokso Khatun.

They were reportedly travelling from Kadwahi village in Basopatti block to their in-laws’ residence in Ladaniya when the fatal collision took place.

The injured were immediately rushed to the Sub-Divisional Hospital, where, following preliminary treatment, doctors referred them to Darbhanga in view of their critical condition.

The injured have been identified as Sujit Kumar Kamat, the son of Shridev Kamat, a resident of Khutouna, and 18-year-old Karan Kumar, a resident of Ramakht.

Residents rushed to the scene immediately after the accident and informed the police.

A team from Ladaniya Police Station soon arrived and initiated the necessary procedures.

In an unusual development, the families of the deceased mutually decided against pursuing legal action.

The fathers of the victims submitted written applications to the police requesting that no First Information Report (FIR) be registered and that post-mortem examinations not be conducted on the bodies.

Following the completion of mandatory legal formalities and in accordance with the wishes of the families, the police handed over the bodies to their relatives for the last rites.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, with residents expressing grief over the loss of three lives in a single accident.

The tragedy has also renewed concerns about road safety and reckless driving on rural roads in the region.