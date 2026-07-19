Three killed, four injured in separate road accidents in Afghanistan

Kabul: At least three people were killed and four others injured in two separate road accidents in eastern Khost and northern Balkh provinces on Sunday, Afghan authorities said.

A passenger vehicle collided with a truck on the Khost-Gardez highway in the Mandozai district of Khost province early Sunday, killing two people and injuring three others, provincial police spokesman Tahir Ahrar said.

The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment, the official added, Xinhua News Agency reported.

In a separate incident in Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of northern Balkh province, a collision involving two passenger vehicles left one person dead and another injured, according to provincial police.

Authorities have urged motorists to comply with traffic regulations and drive cautiously to reduce road accidents across the country.

On July 6, at least one commuter lost his life and 28 others sustained injuries after a passenger bus veered off the road and overturned in southern Afghanistan’s Zabul province, a local police official announced.

The incident occurred on the outskirts of Shah Joy district when the bus, en route from western Herat to the capital Kabul, veered off the road and flipped over due to a technical malfunction, said Zabihullah Jawhar, the provincial police spokesman.

All casualties were swiftly evacuated by police and local residents to nearby medical facilities, where the injured remain under observation and treatment, Jawhar added.

On June 20, at least five commuters have been confirmed dead and seven others injured after their vehicle turned turtle in eastern Afghanistan’s Parwan province, a local police official reported.

The accident occurred in the Mandiqol area of Kohi Safi district when the vehicle veered off the road due to a suspected technical failure and turned over, killing five passengers on the spot and injuring seven others, according to provincial police spokesman Fazul Rahim Muskenyar.

The injured were rushed to medical facilities in Kabul for treatment, Muskenyar said.