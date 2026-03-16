Three killed in road accident in Bengal’s Hooghly district

Kolkata: Three persons were killed and another seriously injured after a car crashed into roadside trees in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Monday.

According to the police, the accident occurred at Sonada in Polba on Tarakeshwar Road.

A car travelling from Daspur towards Chinsurah first ran over a stray dog on the road and then rammed into a roadside tree. The impact caused the vehicle to hit another tree before overturning.

Three occupants of the car died on the spot, while the driver sustained serious injuries.

Local residents said two of the victims were dancers. They were identified as Yogita Rana and Jyoti Biswas, both aged 21.

Yogita was a resident of Haryana, while Jyoti hailed from Ranaghat in Nadia district of West Bengal.

The car was being driven by Syed Sagir Hossain, a resident of Dadpur in West Midnapore district.

Another passenger in the vehicle was Sheikh Hasib Ahmed (30), who is also from Dadpur.

Police said the two women worked at the Loknath Pub in Dadpur.

The four individuals were returning to Chinsurah after having a meal at a roadside dhaba in Gurap area of Hooghly district on Sunday night.

As the car approached Alinagar in Polba, a stray dog suddenly crossed the road.

The vehicle first ran over the dog, after which the driver lost control and the car crashed into a tree. The vehicle then hit another tree before overturning.

A patrol team from Polba Police Station reached the spot and rescued the four occupants of the vehicle.

They were taken to the Chinsurah Imambara District Hospital, where doctors declared three of them dead.

Hooghly Rural Police Deputy Superintendent of Police (D&T) Priyabrata Bakshi said the injured driver is undergoing treatment and his condition remains critical.

“Upon receiving information about the accident, a police vehicle immediately reached the spot. All four persons were taken to the hospital. However, three of them succumbed to their injuries,” Bakshi said.