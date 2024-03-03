Three members of family found dead in Odisha’s Kendrapara

Bhubaneswar: Three members of a family were found dead in their house in Odisha’s Kendrapara district on Sunday, allegedly having committed suicide, police said.

Police identified the deceased as Sridam Mandal, 50, his wife Jayanti Mandal, 45, and their son Parikshit Mandal, 25, all residents of Rajendra Nagar village under Talachua Marine Police station in the district.

“Some villagers spotted the body of Sridam Mandal, who eked his living as a fisherman and daily wage worker, hanging from an iron rod on the roof. Upon being informed, a police team immediately reached the spot and found the house had been locked from inside. When we broke into the house, Jayanti and her son, Parikshit, were lying dead in different rooms. During the inquest. we found foam coming out of the mouths of both mother and son. The mother and son might have died due to intake of poison,” Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Pattamundai, Kshyama Sagar Panda said.

He said that bodies were sent to a hospital for a post-mortem examination while the scientific team collected clues from the spot. He said family tension seems to be the probable reason behind the tragic death of the couple and their son. Police also came to know that Parikshit Mandal was suffering from some mental illness. However, investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind the unfortunate incident.