Three more arrested over NEET protest violence in Kolkata, so far 14 held

Kolkata: Three more persons have been arrested in connection with the violence and attacks on police personnel and journalists during a protest rally in Kolkata on July 24 against the NEET examination paper leak and other exam scandals, taking the total number of arrests to 14, officials said on Sunday.

The fresh arrests were made between Saturday night and Sunday by the Kolkata Police. Earlier, 11 persons had been arrested after being identified through CCTV footage and video recordings of the violence.

The three arrested have been identified as Shahbaz Khan, Sheikh Muhammad Salman Hossain and Muhammad Zahiruddin. Shahbaz is a resident of the Karaya area in south-eastern Kolkata. Salaman is a resident of the Rajabagan area of Garden Reach in the southern outskirts of Kolkata. Zahiruddin is a resident of the Bhangar area also in the southern outskirts of Kolkata.

Police have so far identified 70 persons involved in the violence during the rally, which was jointly organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and students’ and youth wings of various Left parties. Seven FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident, including one suo motu case filed by the city police.

According to police sources, none of the 14 persons arrested so far are students or have any connection with the NEET examination results. The authorities claim the accused were involved in orchestrating violence and provoking law enforcement personnel during the demonstrations.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, addressing the Assembly on Saturday, alleged that anti-social elements from several Kolkata localities, including Rajabazar, Kidderpore, Park Circus, Garden Reach and Ekbalpur, were responsible for attacking police personnel and media persons during the protest. He claimed their objective was to provoke the police into using force, thereby escalating tensions.

The Chief Minister also said that those found guilty would face action under the newly enacted West Bengal Public Safety & Control of Anti-Social Activities Act, 2026, which provides for stricter measures against anti-social and violent activities.

“They wanted the police to use force by resorting to baton-charge and firing of teargas shells. They intended to aggravate the tension and thus create a drama. Fortunately, the police did not fall into that trap. But they continued their attacks,” the Chief Minister had said.