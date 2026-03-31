Three New Establishments Inaugurated at FMCI, Marking Expansion and Progress

Mangalore: Father Muller Charitable Institutions witnessed a day of joy and milestone achievements. The inauguration and blessing of three new establishments underscored its continued commitment to academic growth, clinical excellence, and infrastructure development.

The Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Mangalore and President of FMCI, presided over the ceremonies, joined by Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of FMCI, on 31 March 2026.

The three establishments inaugurated and blessed were:

The “Father Muller Complex” at Deralakatte

The new campus of Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences at Bajjodi

The relocated and renovated 4A Phlebotomy Centre at Kankanady

“Father Muller Complex”

The newly constructed “Father Muller Complex” stands as a modern commercial landmark. It is strategically located along Deralakatte Main Road next to Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College Hospital. With two floors of premium office space, the complex enhances the rapidly developing Deralakatte region under the Kotekar Town Panchayat.

Envisioned as a hub for community-oriented services, the complex complements FMCI’s long-standing legacy in healthcare and social outreach. The inaugural ceremony was graced by Shri U. T. Khader, Hon’ble Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, and Smt. Divya Satish Shetty.

Smt. Shetty lauded the construction for adhering to panchayat norms and contributing additional infrastructure such as a retaining wall and underground drainage system, enhancing the area’s aesthetics and utility.

In his address, Shri UT Kader praised the service of Rev. Fr Augustus Muller SJ, who, despite being of German descent and intending to teach mathematics, poured out his love for humanity by treating the public with homeopathic medication. Not only that, he took on the care of stigmatizing diseases such as leprosy and smallpox. He noted that FMCI introduced mental and nursing care to the region long before anyone else, and this selfless healing continues today in its hospitals. He also noted the building’s thorough construction; even the paved front parking gave it a welcoming feel.

In his address, Bishop said that a community needs togetherness and working together will generate harmony. He prayed for success in every venture accommodated in the complex.

Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director, FMCI, delivered the welcome address; Rev. Fr. Donald Nilesh Crasta, Administrator, FMHMCH/FMCOPS, proposed the vote of thanks; Fr. Ashwin Lawrence Crasta, Assistant Administrator, FMHMCH, expressed gratitude to those who contributed to the construction; and Rev. Fr. Nelson Dheeraj Pais, Administrator, FMHPD, assisted with the honouring.

The complex, comprising 28 commercial units, is set to house establishments including MCC Bank, Polar Ice Cream, Puma showroom, Sangeetha Mobiles, salons, and offices of various organizations.

New Campus for the Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences

A long-cherished vision materialized with the inauguration of the new campus of the Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences at Bajjodi. The ceremony included the blessing of the statue of St. Joseph, followed by the ribbon-cutting by Bishop Saldanha.

Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo highlighted the transformation of the facility into a serene and spacious academic environment, conducive to learning. He emphasized three essential pillars for student success—Language, Content, and Skills—stating that their integration would shape competent healthcare professionals.

Bishop Saldanha acknowledged the efforts undertaken by the management to establish the campus and urged students and faculty to make the most of the state-of-the-art infrastructure to achieve academic excellence.

Rev. Dr. Michael Santhumayor coordinated the programme and delivered the vote of thanks. The event was attended by Dr. Shivashankar A.R., Principal of FMCOAHS; Dr. Pauline Anand, Principal of FMAHSCT; and was compered by Ms. Valerie Lobo, Clinical Psychologist.

Renovated 4A Phlebotomy Centre at Kankanady

At Father Muller Medical College Hospital, the relocated and renovated 4A Phlebotomy Centre marks a significant step in enhancing patient convenience and service efficiency. Shifted from the Utility Building to the ground floor of the hospital’s front façade, the centre now offers improved accessibility for outpatients and health check-up beneficiaries.

Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo noted that the upgraded facility would contribute to patient comfort and satisfaction, urging staff to utilize the space effectively while maintaining a compassionate approach to care.

Dr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Sequeira Administrator, FMMCH, along with Fr. William D’Souza and Fr. Rohan Dias, Assistant Administrators, oversaw the renovation. The programme was compered by Dr. Kelvin Pais, Liaison Officer, FMCI.

These three inaugurations reflect FMCI’s dynamic vision and its guiding principle articulated by Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo: “Nothing is permanent, and change is constant.”

With a steadfast focus on innovation, quality healthcare, and academic advancement, FMCI continues to evolve—ensuring a holistic and enriching experience for all who engage with the institution.



