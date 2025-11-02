Three youths drown at beach in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore

Amaravati: Three intermediate students drowned on the beach in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district on Sunday, police said.

A pleasure trip by three friends ended in a tragedy at Mypadu beach in Indukurupet mandal.

Police said that the students of Intermediate second year (Class 12) of a college in Nellore city were swept away by strong tides when they were taking bath.

Local fishermen rushed to rescue the boys but by then they had drowned.

They later retrieved the bodies.

The bodies were shifted to the Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The victims were identified as Pathan Humayun and Sameed and Pathan Mohammad Tazeem. All were aged 17.

According to the police, the youths entered the water despite warning from those present on the beach.

Locals say the sea conditions remain rough due to recent cyclone Montha which crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast last week.

Meanwhile, a young couple was killed and three others injured in a road accident at Bibinagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday.

A speeding car veered off the road and rammed into a two-wheeler parked by the roadside.

Police said Prashanth (33) and his wife Prasuna (32), who had parked their two-wheeler on the roadside, to attend a phone call

While Prashanth died on the spot, Prasuna was thrown into a nearby pond and drowned. Rescue workers later recovered her body.

The couple, residents of Bhongir town, were travelling towards Warangal. They had married three years ago.

Police shifted the bodies to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

Shamukha (20), who was driving the car, and his friends Bhargava and Sairitu (both aged 18 years), sustained multiple injuries.

They have been admitted to the government hospital in Bhongir.

According to the police, the car was being driven recklessly.

The trio were on their way to Yadagirigutta Temple from Hyderabad.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation.