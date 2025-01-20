Thrilling Cycling Race Marks Karnataka State Senior Olympic Games 2025

Udupi: Young athletes from various districts across Karnataka showcased their talent and determination in a vibrant cycling race held as part of the Karnataka State Senior Olympic Games 2025. This exciting event, organized for the first time in the picturesque coastal region, attracted participants from all corners of the state, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and healthy competition.

The cycling race took place on the scenic Kolalgiri-Perdur road, which was transformed into a ‘zero traffic zone’ thanks to the diligent efforts of the District Administration and a dedicated team of police officers. Their commitment ensured the safety of both participants and spectators, allowing the event to unfold smoothly.

The Karnataka State Cycling Association, along with various District Cycling Associations, played a pivotal role in organizing this grand event. Their meticulous planning and execution were evident in the seamless coordination observed throughout the race. Volunteers also made significant contributions, providing support and encouragement to the young cyclists as they navigated the challenging course.

Dr. K Vidhya Kumari IAS, DC, Udupi, alongwith Dr. Arun K, IPS, SP, Udupi, Dr. Padmaraja Hedge, Dean KMC Manipal, Dr. PV Bhandary Former President IMA and Dr. Roshan Kumar Shetty Assistant Director, Youth Empowerment and Sports Department, Udupi formally inaugurated the event by flagging off the first event of the day, men’s 40km Team Time Trial (TTT) race. 7 district teams consisting of 4 members each, competed in the event. The fastest to complete the race was the team from Vijayapura who clocked an impressive timing of 58min 46ses, followed by team from Bagalakot with a timing of 1hr 21sec and team from Mysore standing at the 3rd position with a timing of 1 hr 1 min 41 sec. Subsequently women’s 20km team time trial race was organised, which was wondering by the Vijayapura team, who clocked 37min 03ses for the victory followed by Team from Belagavi with a timing of 39 min 41 sec. Team Mysore finished third with a timing of 42 min 19 sec.

The Team Time Trial (TTT) was followed by a mass start race of 50km for men and 30km for women. Both the events saw intense competition for the podium and it’s heartening to see that everyone finished together albeit a minute of timing differentiating the winners and the others.

Men’s Race

1) Arun Laman, Bagalkot Dist.

2) Charit Gowd, Mysore Dist.

3) Neil D’Souza, Bengaluru Dist

Women’s Race

1) Payal Chauhan, Vijayapura Dist.

2) Daanamma Gurav, Bagalkot Dist

3) Gleona D’Souza, Mysore Dist.

Other guests of honour who flagged off various events included Rtn. MPHF CA Devananda, Dr. Suresh Shenoy, President IMA, Dr. Shabari UB, President Indian Dental Association, Mrs. Tanuja Maben, President Power, Shri Shyamprasad Nayak, Vice President WE R Cycling, Shri. Ashok Lobo, Cyclist and Shri. Maxim Saldanha, Entrepreneur.

The overwhelming enthusiasm of the local community further enhanced the atmosphere of the event. Spectators lined the route, cheering for the competitors and creating an electrifying ambiance that motivated the young athletes to push their limits.

In the evening ceremony, Ku. Prathiba from the Govt. Highschool, Uppoor, who had secured 94.3% in the SSLC exam was felicitated. Winners of each event category were felicitated with medals and certificates. Guests for the evening ceremony included Shri. Siddalingappa KSPS, Addl S P, Udupi. Prabhu D T, Dy S P Udupi, Shri. Diwakar P M, CPI Brahmavara and Ku. Kasturi Kukunoor, PSI Hiriyadka, Shri. Shyaprasad Nayak, Vice President WE R Cycling, Shri. Mutalib, Owner Taj Cycles, Dr Gururaj Krishnamurthy, President Udupi Cycling & Event Official, Shri. Anantha Desai, Venue Director, Shri. Shreeshail Kurni President State Cycling Association and the Race Director Shri. Sarvesha Samaga.

During the closing ceremony, State Cycling Association Secretary Shreeshail Kurni expressed heartfelt gratitude to the District Commissioner, all those involved, including the police force, race officials, volunteers, and the supportive public. Race Director and the president of WE R Cycling Shri. Sarvesha Samaga, thanked the state government and the State Cycling Association for bringing the cycling event of such magnitude to the coastal districts. Stressing the need for formation of district level associations in the coastal districts, he requested support in its realisation so that many cyclists can come forward and win medals in state, national and international level events.

The collective and collaborative efforts from everyone involved not only ensured the success of the cycling race but also set a positive precedent for future sporting events in the region.

The Karnataka State Senior Olympic Games 2025 continues to foster a sense of unity and sportsmanship among the youth, encouraging them to pursue excellence in athletics and contribute to the vibrant sporting culture of the state.