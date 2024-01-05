Time for diplomatic solution with Hezbollah is ‘short’: Israeli Defence Minister



Jerusalem: Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said that the window of time for a diplomatic solution with Hezbollah is short.

Gallant made the remarks on Thursday in Tel Aviv when meeting with visiting US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein, who arrived in Israel earlier on the day in a bid to lower roiling tensions between Israel and the Lebanese militant group, Xinhua news agency reported.

A statement released by Israel’s Government Press Office said the US envoy, during the meeting with Gallant and other senior military officials, was briefed on the security situation on Israel’s northern border and the conditions required by the defence establishment to facilitate over 80,000 displaced Israelis to return home.

According to statements released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday, the army continued to carry out airstrikes on several Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon. The targets included a rocket launch position, an observation post, and other infrastructure belonging to the Lebanese military group.

Jerusalem Post reported on Thursday that in the last three to four weeks, the IDF has started to attack Hezbollah “more aggressively and broadly.”