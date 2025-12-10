Tipper Driver Dies in Cherkadi Village After Vehicle Hits Pothole

Udupi: A 26-year-old tipper lorry driver, identified as Srikant, tragically lost his life on December 10th after his vehicle struck a pothole, resulting in a fatal collision with a tree. The incident occurred on the Petri–Madi Road in Cherkadi village.

Srikant, an employee of Ranjan Shetty from Nittur, was en route to collect jelly stones when the accident occurred. As the tipper navigated a curve on the Petri–Madi Road, it encountered a significant pothole. The impact of the vehicle striking the pothole caused Srikant to lose control of the tipper.

The vehicle veered sharply to the right, hurtling off the road and crashing forcefully into a large tree. The impact of the collision was devastating, causing extensive damage to the front of the tipper. Srikant was trapped within the mangled wreckage of the driver’s seat, sustaining critical injuries.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene swiftly, but tragically, Srikant succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by attending medical personnel, according to police sources.

The Brahmavar Police Station has registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. Authorities will be examining the condition of the road and the pothole that contributed to the incident, as well as any other potential factors that may have played a role in the tragic event.

The incident has raised concerns among residents regarding the condition of the Petri–Madi Road and the potential dangers posed by potholes. Calls for immediate repairs and improvements to road infrastructure are expected to intensify in the wake of this unfortunate loss of life.