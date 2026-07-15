TN begins drafting ‘Vetri Tamizhagam’ vision document as blueprint for Vijay’s governance

Chennai: With the State Budget session approaching, the Tamil Nadu government has launched an ambitious exercise to prepare the ‘Vetri Tamizhagam – Vision Document’, a comprehensive policy framework that will define the long-term governance agenda of the TVK-led administration.

The document is expected to be unveiled during the Budget session and will lay out the government’s development priorities across sectors for the coming years.

Conceived as the cornerstone of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay’s governance philosophy, the Vision Document, seeks to present an alternative model of administration centred on transparent governance, people-centric development, social justice, efficient public services, sustainable economic growth and equal opportunities.

The government intends to position it as a departure from the governance models pursued by Tamil Nadu’s two traditional Dravidian parties over the past several decades.

Chief Secretary M. Sai Kumar has directed Secretaries of every government department to prepare detailed department-wise Vision Documents identifying sector-specific priorities, policy reforms and long-term development goals.

The exercise is progressing alongside Budget preparations, with several new welfare measures and policy initiatives expected to be incorporated into both the Vision Document and the Budget.

Senior officials said departments have been instructed to undertake a comprehensive review of existing welfare schemes and flagship programmes before submitting their proposals.

Each department has been asked to assess the effectiveness of ongoing initiatives, recommend whether schemes should be strengthened, modified or discontinued, and propose fresh programmes that align with the government’s broader policy objectives.

Officials said the exercise is intended to create a governance framework that reflects the new administration’s priorities while improving service delivery and administrative efficiency.

Departments have also been asked to submit detailed reports on the implementation and outcomes of existing schemes to help identify gaps and recommend reforms.

The large-scale policy exercise has significantly increased the workload of senior officials, who are simultaneously handling Budget preparations, departmental reviews and the drafting of the Vision Document.

Sources said the additional responsibility has placed considerable administrative pressure on several departments. The impact has reportedly begun to reflect in routine government functioning. Revenue administration, in particular, has witnessed delays in processing patta transfers, mutation requests and other land-related files in several districts.

At Ezhilagam in Chennai, which houses several government commissionerates, visitors have reportedly been informed that routine administrative work may move more slowly than usual until the Budget session concludes, as officials remain engaged in finalising what the government considers its defining policy roadmap for a “Vetri Tamizhagam”.