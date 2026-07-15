UP university bans non-veg food in messes over hygiene concerns; saints welcome move

Lucknow: Several saints on Wednesday welcomed the decision of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) to prohibit the cooking and serving of non-vegetarian food in all hostel messes and canteens with immediate effect.

The move follows a recent inspection of the campus by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, who also serves as the Chancellor of state universities.

The KGMU administration has clarified that while non-vegetarian food will no longer be prepared or served in hostel messes and canteens, students will continue to have the freedom to order such food from outside or cook it themselves according to their personal preferences.

According to the university administration, the decision was taken after Governor Anandiben Patel expressed concerns over hygiene standards at facilities where non-vegetarian food was being prepared during her visit to the campus.

Reacting to the development, saint Satendra Das Vedant Ji Maharaj welcomed the decision and expressed hope that similar measures would be adopted by educational institutions across the country.

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon’ble Governor. I hope that this decision is implemented not only in Lucknow but across the entire country. Wherever hostels are being run, such a ban should be enforced,” the saint told IANS.

“The practice of serving non-vegetarian food to students and encouraging such dietary habits should come to an end. This should not be limited to Lucknow alone; all hostels, educational institutions, and universities across India should implement such a ban,” he added.

Mahamandaleshwar Vishnu Das also praised the university’s decision, saying it was a positive initiative and expressing the view that consuming non-vegetarian food does not necessarily contribute to better health or physical strength.

Speaking to IANS, Mahamandaleshwar Vishnu Das said, “It is a very good decision that non-vegetarian food will not be cooked at KGMU in Lucknow. It is commendable because eating non-vegetarian food does not improve health or provide strength. It has simply become a habit for many people.

“Therefore, the decision that non-vegetarian food will neither be cooked nor served at KGMU is a positive step. Everyone should understand that consuming non-vegetarian food does not make a person healthier or stronger,” he added.

President of Ramadal Trust Kalki Ram, speaking to IANS, also welcomed the university’s move, saying it would help address issues related to odour and contribute to a cleaner environment.

“This is a very good decision. First of all, it will provide relief from the smell, as cooking non-vegetarian food creates an unpleasant odour. Secondly, it will help protect the environment from certain unforeseen health-related issues. We express our heartfelt gratitude to those who have taken this decision. It is a welcome and historic decision. Although it has come late, it is a bold step,” he said.