TN farmers’ body to hold major stir on March 19 in Tenkasi for legalisation of MSP

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu state unit of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced a massive protest in Tenkasi on March 19 in solidarity with the third round of talks between SKM and the Union government in Chandigarh regarding the legalisation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

In a statement, SKM leader P.R. Pandian said that the protest would witness a significant gathering of farmers from across Tamil Nadu.

The demonstration is part of a broader movement demanding the legal implementation of MSP, a long-standing demand of farmers nationwide.

The Union government has already held two rounds of discussions with SKM representatives in Delhi regarding MSP legalisation.

However, these discussions did not yield any concrete assurances, nor did the government take steps to implement the Supreme Court’s directives on the issue.

The third round of negotiations is scheduled for March 19 in Chandigarh, where SKM members will once again push for their demands.

On March 5, the Tamil Nadu unit of SKM staged a hunger strike in Thanjavur, known as the ‘Rice Bowl of Tamil Nadu,’ in support of the ongoing farmers’ protests in Delhi.

The Delhi protest, which began on November 26, 2024, has been calling for various demands, including the legalisation of MSP.

Despite multiple demonstrations, the Union government has maintained an unusual silence on the issue.

Union ministers met protesting farmers on February 19 and 22, but no assurance was given on MSP, leading to intensified protests and a nationwide call for farmer solidarity.

Pandian expressed deep concern over the prolonged hunger strike of SKM leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, which has lasted for more than 100 days.

He warned that if anything were to happen to Dallewal due to government negligence, it could trigger unimaginable riots across the country.

He also urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to pressure the Union government to legalise MSP, which he emphasised would benefit millions of farmers across India.

However, Pandian also criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for his silence regarding Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement on the proposed Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery River.

He urged Stalin to take a firm stance and oppose the project, which has been a point of contention between the two states.