TN govt makes GPS tracking mandatory for all public service vehicles

Chennai: In a move to strengthen passenger safety and improve monitoring of the transport sector, the Tamil Nadu government has issued an order making it mandatory for all public service vehicles to be fitted with standardised Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTDs).

The directive, by the Home (Transport) Department, enforces compliance with Automotive Industry Standard-140 (AIS-140) across all vehicles classified under the public service and transport categories as per the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

The initiative is aligned with a national framework rolled out by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). The government has authorised the Transport and Road Safety Commissioner to supervise the entire registration and activation process of these devices.

Manufacturers interested in supplying and fitting VLTDs must first register their models with the Commissioner.

They are required to possess a valid AIS-140 type approval certificate issued by accredited testing agencies and maintain adequate fitment centres across the state to ensure timely service and maintenance.

The Transport Commissioner will soon invite Expressions of Interest from eligible firms, who must apply within 30 working days. Each application has to be accompanied by a non-refundable fee of Rs 25,000 per device model and must include complete sample sets for evaluation.

The devices will then undergo rigorous testing for AIS-140 compliance and compatibility with the state’s backend monitoring platform, operated by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC). This evaluation is expected to be completed within 30 days. Only those models that pass the testing process and secure registration will be permitted for use in vehicles within the state.

The order also provides safeguards to protect consumers. Registered manufacturers will be required to establish a 24×7 support system for vehicle owners and set up service centres at zonal levels to ensure that assistance is readily available.

According to officials, the initiative will pave the way for real-time tracking of public service vehicles, enhance safety mechanisms, and improve the efficiency of monitoring. Once implemented, the system is expected to provide greater transparency in public transport operations and boost passenger confidence.