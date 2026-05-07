TN Guv wrong to deny TVK chance to prove majority: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D. K. Shivakumar on Thursday criticised the reported decision of Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to deny actor Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam an opportunity to form the government and prove its majority in the Assembly, calling the move undemocratic.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said the Governor had no authority to prevent a party from staking a claim to form the government if it had the numbers.

“The Governor of Tamil Nadu has no authority whatsoever to prevent Vijay from forming the government and proving his majority. The Governor’s conduct is not right,” he said.

Drawing parallels with earlier political developments in Karnataka and at the national level, Shivakumar noted that Governors and Presidents had previously allowed the single largest parties to form governments and seek a trust vote in the Assembly or Parliament.

“In Karnataka, too, former chief minister B. S. Yediyurappa was allowed to form the government. Former Presidents K. R. Narayanan and A. P. J. Abdul Kalam had also followed the same approach. Even Atal Bihari Vajpayee was allowed to form the government and prove a majority on the floor of the House,” he said.

He maintained that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam should similarly be given a chance to demonstrate its majority.

“This is democracy. One vote can decide the majority or the minority. If they fail to prove the majority, then the next option can be considered,” Shivakumar added.

The Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar also stressed the need to respect the mandate and sentiments of the people of a state.

“One must respect the sentiments of the people of the state,” he said.

Speaking on civic infrastructure in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said proposals had been received for constructing a new Bengaluru North Corporation office at three to four different locations and that a final decision would be taken after inspecting the sites.

“Ministers and Members of the Legislative Assembly have expressed different opinions. We will decide after the site inspection,” he said.

When asked whether the proposed office would come up at the University of Agricultural Sciences, GKVK, Shivakumar clarified that there was no such proposal at present.

Responding to questions regarding a meeting with Ministers Satish Jarkiholi and Lakshmi Hebbalkar, he said the discussion was related to irrigation projects in Belagavi district.



