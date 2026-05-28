TN Minister Aadhav Arjuna claims 90 pc AIADMK cadres ready to join TVK

Chennai: TVK Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Thursday claimed that nearly 90 per cent of AIADMK functionaries and cadres were prepared to join the ruling TVK, asserting that the party had emerged as the “true political future” of Tamil Nadu.

He made the remarks while addressing a function at the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur, where several members of smaller regional and Trade Union outfits formally merged with the party.

More than 100 people, led by Anna Trade Union president Kamalakannan, joined TVK in the presence of senior leaders, including Minister N. Anand.

Speaking at the event, Aadhav Arjuna said the political transformation taking place in Tamil Nadu was unprecedented and claimed the ruling party had rapidly gained public confidence after assuming office.

“Last month we met several leaders and said we would hold another round of discussions after forming the government. Today that has become a reality,” he said.

Praising senior TVK leader, K.A. Sengottaiyan, Arjuna said critics had mocked him when he joined the party but added that his political decision had now been vindicated.

“After MGR and Jayalalithaa, it is leader Vijay who has entered Fort St. George and formed the government,” he said.

The Minister accused both the DMK and AIADMK of failing to provide effective governance and claimed Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay had already begun dismantling corruption and “commission culture” in the State.

He also defended the coalition government led by TVK, saying it represented a broad secular alliance comprising parties with different ideological backgrounds.

Questioning the Opposition’s criticism of the alliance, he asked how AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami could claim legitimacy with what he described as limited support within the Assembly.

Referring to recent political developments involving defections and resignations, Aadhav Arjuna said TVK had not lured legislators with offers or inducements.

“Even if they are MLAs, they are ready to resign, join TVK honestly and face the people again. We welcome them with affection,” he said.

Claiming that TVK alone was following the welfare-oriented political path shown by former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran, Arjuna predicted a major political realignment in the coming weeks.

“If you want to know what is going to happen, write this down now — within one month, 90 per cent of AIADMK members will join TVK,” he declared.