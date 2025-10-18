TN on high alert: 26,000 cops deployed for statewide safety ahead of festive season

Chennai: The city police and the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department have stepped up safety and security measures across the state ahead of the festive rush, deploying a combined force of more than 26,000 personnel to ensure public safety and prevent accidents.

According to an official statement, nearly 18,000 police personnel — including officers from the law and order, crime, traffic, armed reserve, special police, and home guard wings — have been deployed across major commercial and residential areas. The heightened security arrangements will remain in force until October 22, covering the entire Deepavali celebration period.

In Chennai, the police have installed 16 temporary watchtowers to monitor crowd movements — eight in T Nagar, four in Kilpauk, and two each in Washermenpet and Flower Bazaar. In addition, four temporary control rooms have been set up at T Nagar, Purasawalkam, Washermenpet, and Flower Bazaar to coordinate real-time surveillance and crowd management.

To tackle petty crimes during the festive rush, plainclothes police personnel have been stationed in crowded markets and shopping zones to keep a watch on pickpockets and habitual offenders. The city police have also introduced drone surveillance and face-recognition systems in high-footfall areas to strengthen security monitoring.

The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department has mobilised 8,000 firefighters across the state, including 43 fire stations within Chennai city limits. As a precautionary measure, 24 additional fire engines and 50 Metro water tankers have been stationed at strategic points across the capital.

Officials said fire safety checks were being carried out in shopping complexes, residential areas, and cracker manufacturing units. Emergency response teams, including 108 ambulances and fire engines, have been placed on standby in densely populated areas to handle any untoward incidents.

Mobile X-ray baggage scanners have also been installed in major shopping centres to enhance security screening.

Officials urged the public to adhere to safety regulations and cooperate with the authorities during the festive season. “Our teams are working around the clock to ensure a safe and peaceful celebration for all,” a senior police officer said.