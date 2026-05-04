TN results: DMK leads early, TVK emerges strong challenger in postal vote trends

Chennai: Early trends from the counting of postal ballots in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on Monday indicated an initial edge for the DMK, while actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) showed strong early momentum, signalling a potentially shifting political landscape in the state.

According to initial leads based on postal votes, the DMK was ahead in 33 constituencies, while the AIADMK was leading in 10 and the TVK in 8 seats. These early figures, though not indicative of final outcomes, offer the first glimpse into voter preferences as counting of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) gathers pace across 62 centres.

Among the key constituencies drawing attention is Tiruchy West, where a TVK candidate has surged ahead of senior DMK leader K.N. Nehru, indicating early signs of a challenge to established heavyweights.

In Coimbatore South, DMK’s V. Senthilbalaji was leading, with the TVK trailing closely. In Gobichettipalayam, veteran leader K.A. Sengottaiyan, who recently switched from the AIADMK to the TVK, was also leading, further underlining the new party’s early impact.

The 2026 elections have also marked a significant rise in women’s participation. A record 443 women contested this time, continuing a steady upward trend in representation.

However, historical data reflect a persistent gap between participation and electoral success. In 1991, Tamil Nadu recorded its highest number of women legislators, with 32 elected from 102 contestants. That figure dropped sharply to nine in 1996. In the 2021 Assembly elections, despite a then-record 413 women candidates, only 12 were elected, accounting for just about 5 per cent of the total strength of the 234-member House.

The current election cycle shows nearly 46 per cent of women candidates contesting from urban constituencies such as Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Tiruchy, a trend attributed to better literacy levels and campaign infrastructure in cities.

While rural participation among women has also improved, it continues to lag behind urban centres.

Moreover, most rural women candidates are either backed by major political parties or are prominent local figures, highlighting the structural barriers that remain.

Pre-election surveys had largely predicted a return of the DMK to power, with most exit polls projecting the ruling alliance to secure between 125 and 160 seats. However, some suggested a possible surge for the TVK, projecting it to win between 98 and 120 seats, adding an element of uncertainty to the final outcome.