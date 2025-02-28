TN students deprived due to two language policy: Guv R.N. Ravi

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi has criticised the state’s rigid two-language policy, stating that it puts students at a disadvantage compared to their peers in neighbouring states.

In a social media post on Friday, the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan expressed strong opposition to the state government’s two-language policy.

The Governor said he had interacted with numerous leaders from various sectors in South Tamil Nadu, including education, business, healthcare, hospitality, startups, women entrepreneurs, and MSMEs.

He praised their energy and enterprise in transforming lives despite systemic challenges but claimed that South Tamil Nadu, despite its abundant human and natural resources, feels like a “neglected backyard.”

Governor Ravi highlighted concerns about the lack of industrial opportunities in the region and the rising problem of substance abuse among youth.

He also claimed that there was a strong demand for implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He remarked, “Unfortunately, in the name of opposing Hindi, students in Tamil Nadu are not even allowed to study other South Indian languages. This is unfair. Our youth should have the freedom to choose the languages they wish to learn.”

The Raj Bhavan reiterated that many people in South Tamil Nadu believe they are being denied opportunities due to the current language policy.

The Governor’s statement comes in the wake of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin’s repeated statements that the state government will not allow the imposition of Hindi.

In a letter to party members, CM Stalin stated that while Hindi is being used as a “mask,” the real intention behind the language policy is to promote Sanskrit.

The DMK has consistently opposed the Centre’s three-language formula under NEP, arguing that it forces Hindi on non-Hindi-speaking states.

CM Stalin further claimed that North Indian languages such as Maithili, Brajbhasha, Bundeli, and Awadhi have been suppressed due to what he called the “hegemonic expansion” of Hindi and Sanskrit.

He argued that more than 25 indigenous languages in North India have been lost due to this dominance.

He credited the century-old Dravidian movement for preserving Tamil language and culture through continuous awareness campaigns and protests.

CM Stalin also accused the Central government of promoting Hindi and Sanskrit under the pretext of educational reforms.

Countering the BJP’s claim that NEP allows students to choose a foreign language as the third option, CM Stalin alleged that, in practice, Sanskrit is being imposed in many states.

The debate over language policies in Tamil Nadu continues, with the state government standing firm against the NEP while the Governor calls for reforms to expand linguistic choices for students.