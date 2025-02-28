We value our partnership with India, says EU chief after meeting PM Modi

New Delhi: Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hosting the European Union (EU) College of Commissioners – a first in India-EU partnership – Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, on Friday said that the delegation’s visit symbolises how much the EU values its partnership with India.

“Dear Narendra Modi, thank you so much for hosting us in New Delhi. The EU Commission’s visit symbolises how much we value our partnership with India. And how much I value our personal friendship,” Von der Leyen posted on X after meeting PM Modi at the Hyderabad House.

During their meeting, both sides held extensive discussions on further strengthening the India-EU Strategic Partnership and also highly significant connectivity projects like the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor.

“As we enter the third decade of the EU-India strategic partnership, one thing is clear. The best is yet to come. Together, we can shape the future and be one of the defining partnerships of this century,” stated the EU chief.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar along with Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw participated in the 2nd India-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting that took stock of the significant progress made in digital partnership, clean and green energy initiatives and trade, investments and resilient supply chains.

“Exchanged views on new opportunities in semiconductors, AI, 6G, EVs, Green Hydrogen and a mutually beneficial trade regime. Confident that today’s discussions will translate into new economic, trade and tech linkages,” said EAM Jaishankar.

The President of the European Commission, accompanied by the European Union College of Commissioners, had arrived in New Delhi on Thursday afternoon on a two-day India visit, at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi.

“Touchdown in Delhi with my team of Commissioners. In an era of conflicts and intense competition, you need trusted friends. For Europe, India is such a friend and a strategic ally. I’ll discuss with Narendra Modi how to take our strategic partnership to the next level,” the European Commission President posted on X after landing in the Indian capital.

This is Ursula von der Leyen’s third visit to India, having earlier visited the country for a bilateral official visit in April 2022, and later to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit in September 2023. Prime Minister Modi and the EU President have also met regularly on the sidelines of multilateral meetings.

Elevating the India-European Union multifaceted partnership to new heights, this is the first ever visit of the EU College of Commissioners together to India and among the first such visits since the start of the mandate of the current European Commission in December 2024 after the European parliamentary elections held in June 2024.