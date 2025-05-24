TN weather: Red alert issued in Nilgiris, Coimbatore ghat areas

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has issued a severe weather warning for parts of Tamil Nadu, placing the Nilgiris and the ghat regions of Coimbatore under a red alert for May 25 and 26.

The forecast indicates isolated extremely heavy rainfall, exceeding 204.4 mm, in these regions, raising concerns over possible disruptions due to intense monsoon activity.

In addition to the red alert, the weather office has declared an orange alert for the districts of Dindigul, Theni, and Tenkasi. These areas are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during the same period.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised residents in the alerted districts to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel, and prepare for potential flooding and landslides, especially in hilly areas.

According to RMC officials, rainfall activity is likely to begin in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore ghat sections on Saturday, with intensity picking up on Sunday and peaking between Monday and Tuesday.

The heightened rainfall is being attributed to two major weather systems developing in the region. A well-marked low-pressure area over the east-central Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a depression within the next 24 hours.

Simultaneously, another low-pressure system is expected to form over the north Bay of Bengal by May 27, further fueling monsoonal conditions. These developments come as the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala is anticipated within the next two days, setting the stage for widespread rain across southern India.

Meteorologists note that this transition phase typically brings turbulent weather to Tamil Nadu’s western districts. The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds ranging from 40 to 50 kmph across parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal through May 27.

Authorities have urged residents, particularly in vulnerable and high-altitude zones, to follow weather advisories closely and take precautionary measures against sudden weather changes.

Emergency response teams have been kept on standby as the state prepares for possible disruptions in transport, power supply, and daily life due to the approaching weather systems.